Carolyn Bower Lohman, age 86, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on August 18, 2021, in Gulfport, MS.
Carolyn was a native of Williamsport, PA and graduated from Williamsport Area High School. She was a beautician in Pennsylvania and in Mississippi. She was also an aerobics instructor in Mississippi. In 1980 mom and dad built their house in Diamondhead. Mom had may interests; bingo, water aerobics, board games, cards, gardening, decorating her home. She never met a stranger. Mom loved meeting new people and she loved dancing, especially with her husband.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Marie C. Bower; her granddaughter, Jennifer Miller; and her grandson, Bailey McCarty.
Mrs. Lohman is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Lohman, Sr. of Diamondhead, MS; Her children, Anna Hamilton of Muncy, PA, Victoria Pant (Mike) of Richmond, TX, Bonnie Miller of Diamondhead, MS, Linda Davidson of Richmond, TX, Connie Dunkleberger (John), So. Williamsport, PA, James Lohman, Jr. (Tamara) of Houghton Lake, MI; her 15 grandchildren, Amy Dincher, Julia Pant, Jessica Zerrath, Crystal Huegele, Ryan Dunkleberger, Brandon Dixon, Ashley Shriner, Bill Bower, Jon Hamilton, Mandy Vandine, Angie Webb, Kurt and Kyle Lohman, Heather Brou, and Jay Miller; her sister-in-law, Joan Bower in So. Williamsport, PA; and her 17 great grandchildren.
Her family will miss her smile and her energy. She was always the life of the party. Always ready to lend a helping hand.
“All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in heaven at last.” Excerpt from the poem “Safely Home”
There will be no public service.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport is serving the family.
“Eyes of Moonlit Mauve”
Her twilight eyes of moonlit mauve
could melt the hearts of those around.
With luck-of-spades her garden grew.
Her daffodils shall e’er abound.
Azaleas, sweet, and lilac-scents
surround our thoughts – like morning dew;
for like the morning glory flow’r,
her eyes shall wake amidst sky-blue.
Those sapphire eyes could mesmerize –
like spy’s surprise, she captured hearts.
A queen within her castle walls,
she aced blackjack, pot-pies, and tarts.
In meadows of magnolias,
She sings sweet songs before the King,
and dances ‘round with rainbow flow’rs –
as lilac-scents fill every wing.
Her sparkling gown is beautiful!
Her shiny hair – in soft breeze blows.
With Heaven’s scents of roses, fair,
Sweet Carol in God’s garden grows.
By Tamara Hawthorne Lohman © 2021
(Respectfully and Lovingly Dedicated to my Dear Mother-in-Law, Carolyn. May you Rest-in-Peace.)
