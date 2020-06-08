Carolyn Ann Ladner, age 75, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Throughout most of her life Carolyn was known as Carol, the eccentric and loving wife of Carlos H. Ladner, but also carried the name of Mom, Momma, MiMi, Mimi Carol, and Aunt Carol.
Carol was a colorful character with a big heart who loved her family deeply, and enjoyed life to the fullest. No one loved a good time more than her, and her smile was her best feature. She was born October 4, 1944 in Mobile, Alabama and was raised in Pritchard, Alabama by Roberta and Henry Byrd, along with her sister Rhonda Cambre. She found the love of her life when she met Carlos H. Ladner, and married him the summer of 1975. Together they raised a blended family of 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Her sense of adventure served her well as her and Carlos had many places they called home: Corpus Christi, Texas; Marietta, Georgia; Sulphur, Laplace, Norco, and Kenner, La. with her final 20 years in Lakeshore, Mississippi. She spent most of her working years in the food and beverage industry.
Carol was most comfortable behind the bar where she served up laughter and good times along with the cocktail of your choice, making lifelong friends in the process. The Cypress House at Stennis was one of her favorites and her final workplace before retirement.
After retirement, she was her happiest laughing with family and friends, loving on her animals, and shopping at her favorite spot - Hudson’s Dirt Cheap. She will be remembered for her laughter, her kindness shown to strangers, helping those in need, her pride in her family, her soft heart for animals and her love of bling and all things gold lamé.
Carol is preceded in death by her loving parents Roberta and Henry Byrd as well as her father Troy Howell.
Among those to cherish and keep her memories are her beloved husband of 45 years, Carlos Horatio Ladner; Children Teresa Bildner (Jessie), Michael C. Bryant (Diane), Teddy Lynn Bryant, Dwaine Welch (Aimee), Ashton Ladner (Rebecca), and Amy Lester; Grandchildren Brittney Bildner, Michael Bryant II, Ethan Jacob, Gabe Welch, Ryan Sullivan, Kayla Sullivan, Christopher Ladner, Mercedes Lester, Sydney Lester, and Richelle Lee (Terrell); Seven great grandchildren: Landon, Stephen, Skyler, Isabella, Beaux, Carter, and Ransom; Sibling Rhonda Cambre; Numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and a multitude of wonderful friends. In addition, Carol leaves behind her beloved pups Tazzy and Angel.
Following cremation, a private Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, June 14th from 2-4pm at Lakeshore Civic Center. Due to the global pandemic, the family is asking anyone attending to please wear a mask and/or social distance when possible.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
