Carolyn Ann Ladner Adam, age 84, of Bay St. Louis, passed away on January 15, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton R. Adam, Sr.; a grandson, Tanner N. Adam; her parents, Earl E Ladner, Sr. and Birdie Mae Ladner; and two brothers, Earl E. Ladner, Jr. and Ronald D. Ladner.
Carolyn Ann is survived by nine children, Karen Necaise, Ricky Adam, Denise Newman, Arleen Shubert (Mike), Brian “Hooty” Adam (Laura), Gary Adam (Robert), Scotty Adam (Tammy), Timmy Adam (Sophie), and Craig Adam (Megan); a brother, J. Larry Ladner (Peggy); 29 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Carolyn Ann was a resident of Bay St. Louis, who worked for the city of Bay St. Louis until she retired. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, many more. Her family was her life, she loved them wholeheartedly and never missed any life events, whether it was ballgames, weddings, birthday parties, or just a casual Sunday meal, even in her last days. She was a woman of deep faith and lived her life as a light of Christ.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6 - 9 pm at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. A visitation will also be on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10 - 12 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 pm in the church. Entombment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
To the Adam family
We want to send our sincerest sympathies to all of you. Miss Caroline was such a wonderful lady. Any time we saw her she had a smile on her face. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sincerely,
Tom and Deborah Williams
Bay St. Louis
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.