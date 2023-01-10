Carolyn A. Rushing Aug. 14, 1949 to Jan. 9, 2023

My sweet angel got her forever wings today.
From the Picayune-Bay St. Louis area.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Rushing; two sons, Ronald Cuevas of Poplarville, MS and Ronnie Cuevas of Bay St. Louis, MS; one daughter, Carol Ann Cuevas.
Brothers: Tommy Tarver of Monroe, GA; Ray Tarver of Conroe, TX; and Frank Tarver of Kiln, MS.
Sisters: Mary Lee of Picayune, MS; and Debra Navis of Sheboygan, WI.
Preceded in death by: Mother, Lela Peterson; father, W.C. Tarver; brother, Steve Tarver; and sister, Ruby Nixon.
Carolyn had many grand and great-grandchildren. She was a member and supporter of the American Legion, donated her time and energy for the support of all veterans and wounded warriors.
The family will have a private service and ask in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or Wounded Warriors in her name.
