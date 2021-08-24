Caroline Maurigi Adam, 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Caroline was a lifetime resident of Bay St. Louis, graduated from Bay High in 1959, was a member of St Rose De Lima Catholic Church, was a member of St. Rose De Lima Choir and the Italian Society. She was employed with Hancock County for over 28 years. She was the Election Commissioner for Hancock County and Bay St. Louis for 21 years, and was the owner of The Crafty Lady craft shop on main street in Bay St. Louis. Her two greatest loves were crafts and her grandchildren. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Randy Adam; parents, Manuel and Elizabeth Dubussion Maurigi.
She is survived by her three sons, Rusty Adam (Amy) of Chattanooga, TN, Gus Adam of Bay St. Louis, MS and Clint Adam (Kristen) of Spanish Fort, AL and six grandchildren, Lisa Adam, Brandon Fraley, Cadin Fischer, Dawson Adam, Liam Adam and Kingston Adam.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
