Carol (McGuinness) Bowman, 82, of Waveland, MS passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Waveland, MS.
Carol was born in Stann Creek, Belize. Her family moved to New Orleans, LA. where she grew up. She spent many years later in Bay St. Louis and Waveland, MS.
Carol had three sons Chas, Chris and Casey McGuinness, who she loved very much; they were her pride and joy. Carol had other joys in her life including her loving partner Mike McGuinness and her extended families.
She attended Louisiana State University and Dallas Art Institute where she majored in art and design. She later moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she received a degree in Art from William Cary University. Carol accumulated awards and prizes from a variety of art shows. Her inspiration comes from her visits to the Caribbean Islands and her birthplace Belize. She often said, “I have a Caribbean soul”.
Carol was always ready to volunteer for many organizations and festivities in Hancock County. She was a member of the Arts of Hancock County, Bay Waveland Yacht Club and other social clubs. But her favorite was the New Orleans Art Association who held a yearly show at the French Quarter Festival. She loved spending the week-end in the French Quarter.
Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her personality and her sense of humor. She loved to travel and has traveled to twenty-seven countries including islands and especially loved traveling yearly to Belize.
Carol was preceded in death by her oldest son, Charles “Chas” McGuinness, Jr.; parents, Leonie and Sandy Bowman; brother, Sonny Bowman and sister, Lolita Womac all of Metairie, LA.
She is survived by her sons, Chris McGuinness of Dallas, TX, his children Allison, Quinn, Beau, Will; Casey McGuinness of McKinney, TX and his wife Tonya and their sons Hunter and Alex. She is also survived by relatives in Belize, the Bowman Family, Womac Family, McGuinness Family, Boyd Family from California and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Metairie, LA.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Carol (McGuinness) Bowman.
