Carol Johnson Barrett
Carol Johnson Barrett passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS, surrounded by family.
Carol was born in Bay St. Louis, MS, at the King’s Daughters Hospital on Carroll Avenue to Burton “Fip” and Rose Johnson. Carol attended all 12 years of school at the Bay St. Louis School campus on Carroll Avenue where she loved all of her subjects, especially art and music.
After graduating from high school, Carol was named Miss Bay St. Louis in 1960 and participated in the Miss Mississippi pageant where she was voted Miss Congeniality. When she married her sweetheart, Bill Barrett, the newlyweds lived in an apartment that was also located on Carroll Avenue.
Years later, she would move back to Carroll Avenue where she and Bill lived for nearly 40 years while raising their family and enjoying their grandchildren.
Carol never met a stranger, and every person who walked through the doors of their home became family. She “adopted” her children’s friends and all her nieces and nephews, and in later years, the in-laws and extended family members of her married children. She was also especially close to her in-laws and loved them as her own family.
Carol was famous for hosting Sunday dinners and holiday dinners for all her family and extended family and friends, and would always include anyone new that she just met. She was famous for her red beans and rice and homemade chicken and noodles on mashed potatoes (a recipe she learned from her beloved mother-in-law).
Carol was an accomplished seamstress, and shortly after moving back to Bay St. Louis from Missouri in 1978, she found a niche in sewing as a part-time occupation rather than as a hobby. She served as the seamstress for Nereids for many years, and also sewed outfits for T.G.&Y. for displays. She was often asked to create beautiful ball gowns, prom dresses, costumes, special outfits, men’s suits, and wedding dresses (her favorite), and each creation was unique and styled for the person who would wear it.
Carol loved to stay active and taught aerobics for over 25 years at the National Guard Armory and later at the St. Rose de Lima community center after Hurricane Katrina. Her aerobics class became another extended family, and she celebrated everyone’s birthdays and hosted annual Christmas parties for the group. She also taught aerobics classes at Our Lady Academy for three years as part of the P.E. curriculum.
For many years, Carol and her husband and children rode bicycles with the Cycles Plus Bike Club, riding all over south Mississippi every weekend. She completed numerous century rides and took part in fundraiser rides for the American Lung Association on several occasions.
In their retirement years, Carol and Bill continued to be active by bike riding and could often be seen walking in the early mornings in downtown Bay St. Louis. Carol was loved by everyone who met her, and she was always so generous and kind to all she knew.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Carol leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Bill Barrett and her five children, Julie Bosley (David) of Diamondhead, MS; Marc Barrett (Nancy) of Navarre, FL; Kim Chisdock (Tom) of Fairview, NC; Matt Barrett of Bay St. Louis, MS; and Andrew Barrett of Pass Christian, MS; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bosley Salloum (Jordan), Cameron Bosley (Meghann), Kelyn Bosley, Bryan Barrett, Kelly Barrett, Katherine Barrett, William Barrett, Lauren Chisdock, and Eric Chisdock; and one great-grandchild, Caroline Salloum.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Burton D. “Fip” Johnson and Rose Johnson and two siblings, Norma Richardson and Burton Johnson. She is survived by siblings Betty Watson, Margie Hincks (Robert), and Larry Johnson (Lynn), and in-laws Bob Barrett, Sharon Nelson (Gary), and Sandy Newman as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
