Carol Crawford Shiyou, 75, passed away in her sleep August 12th, 2022 at her home in Slidell, LA following an extended and courageous battle against multiple myeloma cancer.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Manuel “Sonny” Shiyou and parents James and Sarah Crawford as well as siblings Rosemary, Patrick, Joan, and her oldest son James. She is survived by children Diana Phillips (with husband Charles) and John Patrick Dowden (with wife Linda), and her grandchildren Macy, Zachary, Matthew, Nicolas, Stephen, Drew, and Tyler as well as several young and greatly loved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister June and many loving nieces and nephews. Some of the people closest to Carol throughout her life were nieces Cheryl Moran and Connie Morgenroth, and their mother Glenda Crawford as well as Carol’s dear friends Tina Pope and Michelle Spyce.
Carol was born in Mobile, AL in April of 1947, the daughter of a merchant marine and a housewife. She lived most of her life in the southern US states including Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. For her work life, Carol held jobs in many varied disciplines but always fell back on what she considered her greatest role as Mom and caretaker for her family and friends.
As a strong woman who sought to keep Christ at the center of her life, Carol was known for offering help to other people through difficult times in their own lives (even when her resources to offer help were limited). She had a reputation for her unique ability to coin phrases that were unique to her. Her often humorous ways of describing the world around her came to be known as her “Carolisms” and will undoubtedly be one of the main sources for loving stories told about her time with us for years to come.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at Faith Assembly of God Church located at 18701 MS-43, Kiln, MS 39556 beginning Wednesday, August 17th at 1:00 PM. Following services at Faith Assembly, a small procession will move to Rotten Bayou Cemetery at 1000 Kapalama Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 to lay her remains to rest at the family plot next to Sonny.
