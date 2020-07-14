Carol Brown Chandler

Carol Brown Chandler, 70, of Kiln, MS passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. 

She is proceeded in death by her father Farmer Bill Brown and mother Evelyn Brown of Copemish, MI. 

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sawmill Bill Chandler, daughter Chanda (Stephen) Parnell, Kip (Helena) Chandler, cousins Brian (Justine) Bobinger and Dawn Rome. 

She has seven grandchildren; Brittany Bobinger, Joseph Bobinger, Jacob Bobinger, Evan Rome, Anthony (Brittany) Holland, Nathan Lambeth, and Kaeley Chandler; two great-grandchildren Mia and Aubrie. 

A memorial service will be held at Redemption Church in the back of Diamondhead on Saturday, July 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. 

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with the memorial expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/22hwdg680?

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.