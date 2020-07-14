Carol Brown Chandler, 70, of Kiln, MS passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her father Farmer Bill Brown and mother Evelyn Brown of Copemish, MI.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sawmill Bill Chandler, daughter Chanda (Stephen) Parnell, Kip (Helena) Chandler, cousins Brian (Justine) Bobinger and Dawn Rome.
She has seven grandchildren; Brittany Bobinger, Joseph Bobinger, Jacob Bobinger, Evan Rome, Anthony (Brittany) Holland, Nathan Lambeth, and Kaeley Chandler; two great-grandchildren Mia and Aubrie.
A memorial service will be held at Redemption Church in the back of Diamondhead on Saturday, July 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with the memorial expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/22hwdg680?
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.