Carmen Barabino Montgomery

Carmen was born in Bay Saint Louis MS on June 29, 1942, departed this life on August 25, 2022, surround by her loving family. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband: John B. Montgomery and her parents: Oscar J. Barabino Sr. and Verna Maurice Barabino. brothers: Michael A Barabino, Ronald J Barabino Sr.
Carmen is survived by her children: Verna Montgomery (Cornelius Teddy Taylor), of Gulfport, MS, John B. Montgomery (Bernice Hawkins) of Waveland, MS, Tabitha Montgomery (Christopher Paulus) of Washington State, Stepdaughter Tania Montgomery (Michael Jackson) of Hammond LA. Brothers: Oscar J. Barabino Jr. (Sandra Collins) of San Antonio, TX, Robert J. Barabino (Laney Carney) of Victorville CA, William J. Barabino Sr. (Julie Johnson) of Grovetown, Georgia. Sisters: Cyrellia Barabino (James Toney) of Picayune, MS, Linda Barabino (Johnson). Thirteen grandchildren, Fifteen great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Carmen will always be in our hearts, prayers, and minds.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.