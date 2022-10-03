Carl Fricke Jr age 76 passed away on 10/01/22 due to stage IV Invasive Adenocarcinoma. He is survived by his devoted wife Angelina of 16 years. He retired from Yates Construction and moved to the North Georgia mountains 10 years ago. He served two years in US Army rank of Sergeant. He was born and raised in Hancock County, MS where he graduated Bay High in 1964. He really enjoyed travel, boxing, rodeos, concerts, restaurants, reading, and mountain life. His extended family is in NJ,PR,TX,SC,& NC. Survivors in Hancock County, MS include brother Gary, sons Whitey & Chad also grandchildren, great grands, neices, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by parents Carl Sr & Yvonne and siblings William, Aline, and Elaine. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mississippi at a later date. A private service was held in Georgia. In his honor, donations can be made to St Jude.
