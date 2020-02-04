Carl Aloysius Curry, 83, departed this world on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Gerladine Lanaux Curry. He was born the fourth of seven children to Leslie and Althea Robateau Curry, on January 14, 1937 in Bay St. Louis, MS. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Lanaux Curry and two sons, Carlton and Kyle Curry of San Francisco, CA. Four grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by three brothers; Leslie (Clementine) Curry, Jr. of St. Louis, MO, Owen Curry of Biloxi, MS, and Gerald Curry. Two sisters, Barbara (Roger) Ervin of Pass Christian, MS, and Lorraine (Robert) Butler of Atlanta, Ga, and special God Daughter Breanna (AJ) Richardson of New Orleans, LA. Family friend Pamela Smith and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gwendolyn (Charles) Rucker. Carl was a member of the Catholic faith and graduated from St. Rose de Lima High School and San Jose State in San Francisco, Ca. He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and a member of the Men’s Gospel Choir. He was a retired city detective in San Francisco, and served in the Army in Korea and Okinawa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend aAmass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Rose de Lima Church, 301 S. Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service immediately following at 10:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.