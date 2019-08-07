Carey Paul Dedeaux
Carey Paul Dedeaux, age 65, of Kiln, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Earlyne Dedeaux; his paternal grandparents, Mae and Christoph Deadeaux; and his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Leran Ladner.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Burge Dedeaux; his daughter, Bridgette (Dustan) Dedeaux-Ladner; his son and Chad (Christine) Banks; his grandchildren, Claire Ladner, Reagan Jones, Nathan Banks, Ethan Banks; 2 step-children; 8 step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild; 5 siblings, Linda Wedgeworth, Kimberly Dedeaux, Alan Dedeaux, Shelly Lee, Dywana Sawyer; and mother and father-in-law, Betty and Bobby Baxter.
Carey was a loving husband, the very best Daddy and Papa Carey, and a great brother and friend. He enjoyed attending car shows with his love Melissa, watching his two hearts, daughter Bridgette and granddaughter Claire, barrel race, as well as spending time with his son, Chad, who first made him a father. He was always there to lend a hand to all of his family and friends, and will surely be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation starting at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Dedeaux Catholic Church.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.