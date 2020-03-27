Cameron Kuntzman

Cameron W. Kuntzman of Diamondhead, MS, peacefully passed away March 9, 2020 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Schmitt Kuntzman and his parents Irwin and Thelma. Cameron was born in Taylorville, Illinois, grew up in Texas and finally settled on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a master carpenter and helped to build and remodel many facilities here on the coast. After retiring from construction, Cameron used his skills learned from his love of gardening to work at Rouses in Diamondhead helping to keep their produce department in top notch condition. Private family services were held.
