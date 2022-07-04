Calvert LeRoy Smith age 86 of Waveland, MS peacefully passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Calvert was born June 18, 1936 in Shreveport, LA. He attended and graduated Kenner High School. He joined the Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a devoted husband to his wife Karen Ferr Smith for 63 years. Cal was actively involved in children’s ministry at Central Bible Church, Bay St. Louis MS. He enjoyed sharing the gospel and had his own bible study group at his residency. Cal was an avid reader of the Bible, he enjoyed golf, traveling, and the company of his children, grandchildren, and great grand children.
Calvert was preceded in death by his father Calvert Philpott Smith, Waxahachie TX, his mother Jessie Ellen Sparks Smith, Princeton MO, his sister Fannie Mae Smith of Anaheim CA, and his grandson Timothy Prescott Moore, Jackson MS.
Calvert is survived by his wife, Karen Ferr Smith, his daughters Pamala J Smith Gamble (Andrew) and Peggy C. Smith Johnson (Richard) and his son Calvert Benjamin Smith (Aniese). He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
On Friday, July 8, 2022 a celebration of Cal’s life will be held at 5:00 PM at Central Bible Church Bay St. Louis. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to your local churches children’s ministry.
