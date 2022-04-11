Calleigh Grace Archer-Shee, born in Panama City, FL on February 10, 2022 at 2:08 a.m. gained her wings on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Calleigh Grace loved to swing, being rocked by her mommy and bounced by her daddy, her big brother playing peek-a-boo and loved to cuddle with her lovie and blankets. She loved bath time just like her big brother.
She was preceded in death by her great-great grandparents, The Boyles, Archer-Shee's, Peranio's, Benoit's, Reed's, Thomas' and Burch's; great-grandfather, Tony Burch; great aunt and uncle, Virginia & David; pawpaw, Rick and cousins, Brianna Daw and Ayden LaFrance.
Calleigh Grace is survived by her mom, Brooke and Dad, Ian; big brother, Ethan; five great great-grandparents, The Archer-Shee's, The Reeds, and Sheila Burch; grandparents, Sandy Reynolds, Ronnie Burch, The Archer-Shee's; uncles, Nigel, Glen, Chase, and DJ; aunts, Tessa, Keriss, Ashlee, Katherine, Emily Johnston, and Aunt Emmaleigh Melton; cousins, Braeleigh & Addilyn Delsied, Callum Archer-Shee and Avery LaFrance.
Visitation was held Monday, April 11, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Calleigh Grace Archer-Shee.
