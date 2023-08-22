Bryan E. Malone
1-27-59 to 8-26-22
We honored your wishes at your death. Now it’s mother and sister’s turn to express our feelings about you!
Mom remembers a very young son with such a loving heart who would stop playing outside to bring her some wild flowers.
Then as a teenage boy in his wood working class making her a hard to make round wood fruit bowl. (It’s a treasure!!)
Last but not least, now that we’re both old, spending quality time watching old western movies — you teased me some but even that was fun. However, our real affinity lies in one scripture — Psalms 83:18.
I’m proud to have had such a great son.
Sister fondly remembers as we grew up you were always singing and had such a nice voice. Then as we grew older, you and I had such long talks. I know you wanted to be with me and I felt your love!! You’ll always live on in my heart!!
You answered to many different names — Bryan, Bubba, Pee Paw, and even Paul, as this is what your boss heard when you said your name was Pee Paw. However, this boss came to love you as the hard working dependable man you were and I’m sure that’s how your work mates remembers you too.
At the end of one’s life, what’s important is that you made a “good name” and that’s what you did!! We all love and miss you.
Joy and Erin
