Brother Raymond Sylve, S.C., 79, a Brother of the Sacred Heart and a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed into eternal life on Saturday morning, March 12, 2022. Brother Raymond was born on September 4, 1942, in New Orleans, LA, to the late Norris V. Sylve and the late Nolia Anclade. He was preceded in death by two Brothers, Mr. Donald Sylve and Mr. Ronald (Dawn) Sylve, and a sister, Miss Cynthia Sylve, who died when she was six-months old. Brother Raymond is survived by a third brother, Mr. Anthony (Barbara) Sylve of Carriere, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.
As a pre-novice, young Raymond Sylve entered the formation program for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart as a sophomore in high school on September 7, 1958 at Daphne, AL. He became a novice after graduation on August 4, 1961, as a member of the first novitiate class at the new novitiate created in Belvidere, NJ, and he professed his first vows there on August 15, 1962. Brother Raymond made his perpetual profession in Bay St. Louis, MS, on August 15, 1968.
Brother Raymond taught French and History in 1965 at Saint Stanislaus (SSC) in Bay St. Louis, MS, and then, for another year, 1966, at Catholic Boys Home (CBH) in Mobile, AL. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in French and History from Spring Hill College in Mobile only later, in 1973. It was only after he left the classroom in 1967, however, that Brother Raymond found his niche – as a prefect in the boys’ dormitories, first at CBH and then at SSC. Brother Raymond was especially patient working with the slowest of students and most creative in developing games that would entice even the most homesick students and the reticent non-athletes.
After 24 years as “Head Prefect,” Brother Raymond retired from his lead prefecting duties, but continued to serve the resident students in a supportive role. He would still go the dorm daily – even on weekends – to organize intramural activities, take boarders skiing, and perform light maintenance around the building to keep the dormitory in good working order. It was amazing that even in his final illness a good day was one in which Brother Raymond was able to get to the dorm to do something to “help out.”
During the summer months, Brother Raymond became a legendary, expert ski instructor at Camp Stanislaus, somehow managing to get countless uncoordinated young people – of all ages – up on water skis. No one could accurately estimate the number of individuals Brother Raymond got up on skis for the first time or how many novice and intermediate skiers became more proficient at the sport because of his coaching in his 50+ years on the Jourdan River.
Brother Raymond was a man of prayer, humility, gentleness and inner peace. He shunned the limelight, and preferred to work quietly, consistently and effectively in the background. After a solid day’s work, he always enjoyed being present to his Brothers in community, especially for a feast day meal or special celebration.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS, on Saturday, March 19. A wake will be held in the Church beginning at 1:00 PM. Mass will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment of Brother Raymond’s cremains will take place in the Brothers’ cemetery at Saint Stanislaus.
Donations can be made in Brother Raymond’s honor to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Foundation (4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122).
