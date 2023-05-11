BROTHER CELESTINE ALGERO, S.C., 91, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, since the summer of 2022, died at St. Joseph Hospice in River Ridge, LA, on May 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM.
Brother Celestine (Cele), son of the late Arthur Algero and Lucille Chartier, both of New Orleans, was a native of New Orleans, LA. He joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart as a prenovice in Metuchen, NJ, on December 10, 1950 and became a novice there on August 14, 1951. He professed his first vows on August 15, 1952, in Metuchen, and later made his perpetual profession at the Brothers’ chapel at Saint Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, MS, on June 13, 1958. Recognized as a scholar early in his career, Cele earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education and Spanish from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, in 1958; a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Loyola University in New Orleans, LA, in 1962; and a Doctorate in the Psychology of Reading from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, in 1975. Brother Celestine had a distinguished career in the field of education which spanned 68 years. He served as a high school teacher, assistant principal, supervisor of instruction, principal and president at several Brothers’ schools, including Saint Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, MS; Cor Jesu High School in New Orleans, LA; Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, LA; and McGillToolen High School in Mobile, AL. Cele made a major contribution at the collegiate level, also, accepting responsibilities as an associate professor, professor and chair of the Education Department at Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. Seeking to further contribute to the educational conversation, this educator, par excellence, became a consultant at the local, regional and national levels, offering his advice and insights to many schools, Dioceses, and Archdioceses, as well as to such accrediting agencies as the NCEA, the SACS and AdvancED. Until his final illness in March 2023, this passionate educator was working with new faculty members at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, LA – at 91 years of age! Aside from his educational career, Brother Celestine sought to use his gifts of time, energy and talent to be of service to his Brothers and to those who were less fortunate. Cele had a loving concern for the elderly and infirm, and he went to great lengths to prepare meals for our oldest French confrère, Brother Aurelian, and daily visited his classmate, Brother Matthias, in the nursing home. His passion for social justice was expressed particularly in his outreach to and support of Pure Heart of Mary School, and he generously assisted at St. Joan of Arc Parish, both in Mobile, AL.
Brother Celestine was preceded in death by his parents, five of his six siblings, including, his sister Elva (Leo) Jewanis; Michael (Josephine) Algero; Kermit Algero; and Claudette Algero.
He is survived by his sister, Donna McKeel (J. Thomas), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The consummate teacher, Brother Celestine donated his body for the furthering of science. So, we will hold no funeral at this time. However, a Memorial Mass and dinner celebrating Brother Cele’s life and ministry will be held this summer when we will appropriately remember and celebrate our Brother. Donations in honor of Brother Celestine’s memory can be made to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Foundation (4600 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122).
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brother Celestine Algero, S.C.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.