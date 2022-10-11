Brook Taylor deBuys passed away on July 1, 2022. Beloved husband to Rosanna Christine Ancona deBuys. Father to Brook Taylor, Jr. (Kacie), Jason Fox (Nani) and Andrew Michel. Grandfather to Caden Thomas, Owen Fox, Madeleine Grace, Aerie Alani and Jaxon Taylor.
Son of the late Herbert Fowler deBuys and the late Brenda Marcelle Fox deBuys.
Brother to the late Marcelle deBuys Ellis (the late T.C.W. Ellis), the late James Willoughby deBuys and Michael Fox deBuys (Paula).
Mr. deBuys attended Saint Stanislaus College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from International Matex Tank Terminals.
Brook loved to be active on land and sea.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 South Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis, on October 19, 2022, at 11:00 am. Family and friends are invited to 200 North Beach Boulevard, following the Mass.
