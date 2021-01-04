Brian Oliver Carawan was born on April 30, 1971 to Thurman Carawan, Sr. and Mary Schustz (Mueller) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Hancock North Central in 1990. After graduation, he joined the Army whereby he served honorably for four years. He acquired his nickname Smiley by his commanding officers. No matter how much trouble that he had gotten himself into he would smile even while being reprimanded. After his military discharge, he enrolled into truck driving school which in turn led him to his life-long career. His step-father, Norbert Schustz, introduced Brian to the industry during his childhood. His last place of employment was U.S. Foods. In 1999, he married Crystal Carawan (Hudson) of Kiln, and together they had two children Trista and Serenity. In 2019, they adopted Trinity, Autumn, and Zachary. Brian passed away on December 28, 2020 at the age of 49. He is predeceased by his father, step-father, and many others. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Carawan and his wife, Robin (Southard) and their children Crystal, Jasmine, and Jessica. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Rachael Schustz. Brian was quite a character with a charismatic personality and he was very loving. His sister said that in his youth that he was very goofy and silly while always trying to make the people around him laugh. He was a big Disney fan and enjoyed watching Disney movies with his family as often as he could do so. Brian acquired many friends throughout his lifetime - he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by many. Visitation was held Monday, January 4, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Interment followed at Alphonse Malley Cemetery in Kiln, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
