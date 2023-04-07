Brian Eric Gorman passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of fifty-four. He was born to Billy Joe and Rose Marie Gorman (Guillory) on March 11, 1969. He was a graduate of Bay Senior High School (1988) where he played football and played the trumpet in the high school band. As a proud veteran of the United States Navy, Brian served valiantly during Desert Storm and retired after 10 years of military service. During and after his military service, he was known to play “Taps,” the distinctive bugle melody, at soldiers’ funerals when the duty called.
He worked for over ten years in the restaurant industry as a line cook, sous-chef, and chef; and had recently received a degree in Culinary Arts from Del Mar College. Brian looked forward to new opportunities in the culinary field and enjoyed his new job and coworkers. He was happiest cooking for others as this was his way of showing love.
Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, singing loudly for others to hear, and joking around; just enjoying life. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and good friend to many more. Always willing to help others in need, he would put others before himself; often helping strangers who then became friends. Brian will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Gorman.
Among those left to cherish his memory are his wife of thirty years, Frances Gorman; daughters, Miranda Gorman Medrano, Breanna, Eva, and Olyvia; his mother, Rose; siblings, Felix Gorman and Nicole Gorman-Jenkins; grandchildren, Matthew Jr., Jayden, Isaiah, Israel,
Angel, and Angelina; his nieces, Amanda and Madison; and his nephews, Nick, Jacob and Mason.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, where the family will receive condolences from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM; with a holy rosary recited at 12:00 PM. A Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow at 2:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, TX.
