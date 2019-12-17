Brian Dewayne Mitchell
He restoreth my soul: he leadth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Psalm 23:3
Funeral Service for Brian Dewayne Mitchell, age 39, were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church where Rev. Alex Wesco, Jr. is Pastor.
On December 5, 2019, the Lord looked down on his vineyard and decided it was time to call forth one of his faithful laborers, Brian Dewayne Mitchell.
Brain was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School Class of 2000.
If you knew Brian, then you knew that he loved the Lord, his dogs, cooking, his family and friends and his Mossy/Nissan work family. His personality was unique and he would give all he had to make someone’s day. Brian courageous smile will be missed and his helping hands.
His celebration of life will be remembered by his loving and devoted wife of twelve years, Jananita Acker-Mitchell; daughter, Darriana Hall Mitchell; three sons, Elijah Mitchell, Isiah Mitchell and Da’Shun Acker; his loving mother, Martha Mitchell; stepfather, Jason Syive; two brothers, Nicholas (Kiyomi) Mitchell and Aaron Whitehead, two sisters, Maria (Phillip) Mitchell-Smith and Shaderica Ratcliff; his Mossy/Nissan family and a host of other Uncles, Aunts, family and friends.
Interment will be at the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home
