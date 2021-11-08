Brent David Anderson II "Baby Brent" passed away peacefully Thursday, November 04, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS at the age of 22 after a sudden illness. Baby Brent was born on February 1, 1999 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Baby Brent found pleasure in experiencing what many of us would call ordinary life. He was a thrill seeker in that he loved airplane rides, getting on anything with wheels, feeling the wind on his face, celebrating Halloween, making people laugh and demanding his wants from anyone who would give him the attention. He loved to eat and found much pleasure in food. Television often seemed to calm him in ways that words could not. His tireless exploration of his environment demonstrated a voracious curiosity about the world around him. In his short life, Baby Brent faced many obstacles which he met with a rare combination of courage, grace and dignity: and, as such, he provided inspiration and perspective to all of us for dealing with life’s adversity. Although he could not communicate with words, he was a great teacher. Small in stature, he was, in his own way, a giant. He was much loved by many and will be forever missed. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Power and his paternal great-grandmother, Edna (Bobby) Puckett. Baby Brent is survived by his parents, Brent and Maureen Anderson; siblings, Ethan Bordelon and Jaxson and Bree Anderson; mother, Barbara Doyle; siblings, Dominick and Sarah; paternal grandmother, Janet Power; paternal grandfather, Andy Anderson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless others who taught, cared and advocated for, befriended and loved him throughout his short life. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to The Arc of Mississippi: 704 North President St., Jackson, MS 39202. Visitation will be held Friday November 12, 2021 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Baby Brent's life. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.