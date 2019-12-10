Boris "Bully" Lewis
Funeral service will be held Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 am., in First Missionary Baptist Church 256 Sycamore St. Bay St. Louis, MS., for Boris "Bully" Lewis age 86 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died Dec. 3, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. The Rev. Allen Jenkins will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Garden of Memory Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home., a native of Knoxville, MS., he retired Aug. 25, 1995 from H. Gordon Myrick as a construction worker. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church and serve on the Trustee Board. Survivors include: 1 son Kenneth Lewis of Waveland, MS., 1 daughter Sharon Lewis (Franklin) Davis of Bay St. Louis, MS., 2 grandsons, Donovan Davis of Iraq, Chase Lewis of Waveland, MS., 1 granddaughter Pajge Ruff of Pass Christian, MS., 1 great great son Mario Durr of Pass Christian, MS., 2 brothers Jellest Lewis of Waveland, MS., Johnnie Lewis of Los Angelo, CA., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife Rubystine Lewis, parents, Clayborne Lewis Sr., and Alice Stewart Lewis., siblings: brothers, A.D., Jesse, Willie "Sambo"., and Clayborne Lewis Jr. sister, Florstine Williams. Visitation will be Sat., Dec. 12, 2019 from 10:am until 11:am in First Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
