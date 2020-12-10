Bonnie Louise Hicks, 74, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away in Gulfport, MS surrounded by her children Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Bonnie worked in the Accounting Department at Tulane University in New Orleans and later in Guest Services at Casino Magic Casino in Bay St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Hicks Jr. and wonderful parents, Edwin Sadle and Dorothy Wartenberg-Sadle. She is survived by her four children, Kevin J. Schehr Sr. (Melissa); William M. Schehr (Tina); Susan A. Schehr and Cynteia H. Waller (Henry); stepson, Lucas Hicks Sr.; grandchildren, Kevin (Johnny) Schehr Jr., Alicia Schehr, William (Billy) Schehr, Macie Schehr, Gauge Jordan, Clohe Carlson, Henry Waller, Jr. Laney Cole, Lucas Hick Jr. and Logan Hicks; seven great-grandchildren; loving sisters, Lynn S. Saunders, Sandra (Sandy) Sadle; brother John Sadle; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a multitude of friends and loved ones she met along the way. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to one you hold dear. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
