Bobbye Boyd (Bobbye Staehle) entered into the arms of God on November 8, 2021. Bobbye was born on January 29, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi.
She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Louis Boyd, Sr., of Meridian. Making their home in Meridian, she was active in several community organizations and owned a variety of small businesses. She will always be remember for establishing Mes Amies Social Service Club and was the first Mes Amies Mom.
In 1977, the family relocated to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi where she became a realtor and worked diligently until she retired in 2005.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Bay St. Louis and several Mardi Gras krewes over the years. Moving to Diamondhead in 2005, she quickly immersed herself into the community, made many friends, and was affectionately loved.
Preceding her in death was her late husband, William (Buddy) Staehle and granddaughter, Lindsey Miramon.
Bobbye is survived by her children, LaNell Boyd Waller (Bobby) of Warner Robins, GA; Dr. Robert Louis Boyd, Jr. (Lisa) of Sun City, AZ; and Barbara Boyd Miramon (Mike) of Slidell, LA. Known as Honey, she will be greatly missed by her biggest fans….her grandchildren… Sarah Kennedy, Lauren Parnes, Luke Waller, Stephen Boyd, Michael Boyd, and Rylie Miramon, along with two great-grandchildren, Noah and Levi Kennedy.
She is also survived by her sister, Nell Frisbie and her niece, JoEllen Gilmore (Tim).
Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Bay St. Louis, MS. Friends are invited to join the family with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
