Blanca Betty Ladner, age 79 of Pass Christian passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1941 to Marcos Hernandez and Lucia Cruz in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She moved to Pass Christian in 1971 and was the wife of the late John B. Ladner Jr. Mrs. Ladner was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, yard work, cooking, and she was known for her blueberry delight and homemade chicken nuggets. Most importantly family was dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Ladner Jr.; her parents; Marcos Hernandez and Lucia Cruz; brother, Jose Hernandez and sister, Lidia Herrara. She is survived by her daughter, Joanna (Travis) Smith; grandsons, Trevor Smith and Christian Smith; granddaughter, Abigail Smith; two sisters, Olga Brantley and Sonia Martinez and two brothers, Oscar Cruz and Rolando Hernandez. The family would like to extend their appreciation to her care givers. Thank you to family and friends for prayers through this time of sorrow. Visitation was held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.