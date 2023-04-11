Billy Ray Dedeaux, age 69, of Dedeaux, passed away on April 7, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
Mr. Dedeaux was born to Hubert and June Dedeaux on November 5, 1953. He was a lifelong resident of Dedeaux and retired from Hancock County System after working 25 years.
During his lifetime, Mr. Dedeaux received many awards. He received the God Youth Awaard in 1991, Patrick Quinn Award in 1981, NFL Teacher of the Month on May 19, 1994, nominated by Brett Farve, Science Club Sponsor Award in May 2001, and Cursillo #58, Old Dedeaux School.
Mr. Dedeaux served 35 years as a CYO advisor at Sacred Heart Church in Dedeaux. He loved this responsibility more than anything. He participated in Cursillo retreat. He served on the Parish Council. He served as Youth Minister of Fellowship of Christian Organization and co-chair with Werlin Jr. at Church Bazaar at Dedeaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and June Dedeaux; siblings, Michael Dedeaux, Sheila Dedeaux Butler, and Garland Dedeaux.
Billy is survived by his siblings, Paula Dedeaux Moran (Anthony) of Lizana, George Dedeaux (Sandra) and Wendy Dedeaux (Dee) of Dedeaux Community; 3 nephews; 6 nieces; 4 great nephews; 1 great niece; numerous godchildren; and numerous cousins.
A heartfelt thanks to Chris and Sara Butler for being great caregivers to Mr. Dedeaux. They displayed love, faith, and compassion for their Uncle Billy Ray in his last hours.
The first visitation will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux.
The second visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 8:45 am – 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated starting at 11:00 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Dedeaux. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd, Pass Christian, is serving the family.
