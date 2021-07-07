Billy Black, age 89 of Kiln, MS., passed away on July 1, 2021.
Billy was a native of Louisville, MS. He was a medic in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 1776. Billy worked for General Motors. He loved all sports and played college basketball.
Mr. Black was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Black; his brothers, W.L., Bobby, and Earnest Black; and his sister, Vera Ubanks of Louisville, MS.
Billy is survived by his children, John Griffith, and Billy (Sue) Bell; his brother, Vernon Black; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Jackson VA Medical Center for their loving care.
To our Grandpa, we will miss your stories, humor, stern looks, loving arms, and your smile.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, with the visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
