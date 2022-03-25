Bill C. Williams, Lt. Colonel (Ret) USAF, passed away peacefully March 16, 2022, at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi. Bill was born on July 25, 1929, in Fort Smith Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Peggy; sons, David and William; parents, Ralph and Ada; siblings, Faye, Robert, and Charles.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Annette Williams and her husband Mark A. Miller; siblings, Ted Williams (Delta) and Betty Goodeagle and friend and companion Joan Weinberg.
Bill was raised in Oklahoma and graduated from Stillwater High School where he set several state track records. Bill spent two of his high school years in Long Beach California where he started track. He attended Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) on a track scholarship. He won events at the Drake Relays and competed at the Sugar Bowl Winter Track Meet. He is in the OSU Hall of Fame for his track exploits. He enrolled in ROTC graduating from A&M in 1954. He entered the United States Air Force in June 1954 rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel before retiring in 1976 while assigned to the Pentagon. During his Air Force career, Bill was a member of the Office of Special Investigations holding various positions including Special Investigations Counterintelligence Staff Officer and Deputy Director for OSI Support. He attended Chinese Language School. Bill served his country in Japan and the Philippines (2 tours). He was stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War, received the Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was recognized by the South Vietnamese Government for exceptional service. During his career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal among others. His last assignment was with the Defense Intelligence Agency where he traveled to embassies around the world coordinating their security systems and protocols. Post Air Force, Bill worked for FEMA as a Special Agent investigating federal fraud cases. Bill and Peggy were both avid golfers and retired first in Myrtle Beach South Carolina then moved to Diamondhead in 1989. Bill continued to hit the links until recently always shooting below his age. Bill was a Mason, member of the Diamondhead VFW and Lion’s Club. Bill enjoyed Mardi Gras and was a King of the Krewe of Selene where he also served as Duke. He was a founding member of the Krewe of Tiki, a satirical group that decorates golf carts and marches in the Krewe of Diamondhead Parade. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 12:30pm at Biloxi National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will take place that afternoon from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Diamondhead County Club, Diamondhead, MS. Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com.
