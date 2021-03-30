Beverly Landrum Necaise, born Aug. 7, 1975, from Kiln, MS, gained her golden wings March 15, 2021, in Gulfport, MS.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marsline Cuevas and One Landrum; maternal grandparents Martha and Lonnie Hancock, Roy Walton and one uncle, Morris Landrum.
Survivors include one daughter, Destiney (Chantez) Little, son Shane (Helana) Necaise Jr., parents Horace Landrum and Gloria Landrum; sister Nikki (Jamie) Necaise; brother Stacy (Monica) Landrum; and grandchildren Dakota, Kevin, Remington, Hunter, Riverlyn and Gracelynn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
