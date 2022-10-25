Beverly Elaine (Banderet) James, 85, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, in New Port Richey, FL.
Beverly was born in New Orleans, LA but raised in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was very active with her friends at The Landing of St. Andrew where she resided. She loved spending time with her friends and family, was a whiz at Bingo, excellent card player, and her online games. She was proud to share the history of her beloved Mardi Gras with anyone who would listen. Beverly was a diehard fan of the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Team. She also enjoyed trying new recipes, cooking, and sharing with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Carl and Cliff (Kimmel) Banderet, her sisters, Dianne Banderet, and Carol Sue (Banderet) Monti, and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
She is survived by her loving children and spouses William Wesley James, III (Lynn), Cheryl E. James (Chuck), Carl B. James (Lori), and Troy L. James (Dara), and sister, Gail (Banderet) Raymond, three grandsons, Wes, Michael, and Cameron; three granddaughters, Brianna, Marissa, and Samantha, 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
