Betty Ruth (Johnson) Watson passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 89, after an extended illness, in Pearland Texas. Betty Ruth was born in Bay St Louis, MS and was a graduate of Bay High School, class of 1948. She was on the All State Basketball team in her senior year. Betty Ruth performed with her family's country , bluegrass band all over the south in her younger years. She married Delos E. Watson Sr. of Ladysmith, WI on March 18, 1951. Betty Ruth was preceded in death by husband Delos E. Watson Sr. of Pearland TX, her parents Burton D. (Fip) Johnson and Rose (Maynard) Johnson, a brother, Burton E. Johnson and two sisters, Norma (Johnson) Richardson and Carol (Johnson) Barrett, all of Bay St Louis, MS.
Betty Ruth is survived by four sons, Delos E. Watson, Jr. and wife Marina of Houston TX, Lauren D. Watson and wife Karen of McGregor TX, John M. Watson and wife Kathryn of Jennings LA, and Edward E. Watson of Pearland TX, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for the future.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.