Betty Lou Johnston, 70, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. She was the widow of local man William Johnston. She is survived by her two children, Kimberly and John Eaton; her grandchildren, Taylor Chapman, Carver, Jacob, and Liam Eaton; and her great-grandson, Zeelyn Chapman. She was the backbone and dedicated her life to her family. As per her request there will be no service. We all take comfort in the fact hat she is now with the family and friends she so recently lost. You are already missed. May you rest in peace. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
