Betty June Winfrey, age 84, of Gulfport passed away Friday, February 3, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Winfrey; mother, Anna Ray Winfrey Denham; sisters, Mildred Winfrey Burnett, and Billie Winfrey Gentry; brother, John C. Winfrey, Jr.; and nephews, Steve Burnett and Ken Gentry.
Betty is survived by her children, Tammy Carol Winfrey Payne, Rose Marie Winfrey Jenkins (Rod), and Peter John Winfrey; grandchildren, Terran Payne Jackson, Dustin Eric Payne (Alicia), Anthony Cooper Jenkins, Cameron Rose Jenkins, Brody John Winfrey, and Brennon James Winfrey; great grandchildren, Skyler Eric Payne, Kensly Payne, Natalie Miller, Zoey Payne, and Nautica Summer Payne; niece, Diane Pridgeon; nephew, Keith Gentry (Donna); and great nephews, Josh Pridgeon and Cory Gentry.
Betty was born on March 22, 1938, in Pelham, AL. She graduated high school, Class of 1956. She retired after years of working in retail. Betty enjoyed watching Auburn football, softball, spending time with family, playing scrabble, baking, art, and making floral arrangements.
“If Roses Grow in Heaven”
If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day. But there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 23455 Stablewood Circle, Pass Christian, MS 39571.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian served the family.
