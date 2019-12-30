Betty Jean Necaise, age 84, passed away, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Bay St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Anthony Necaise; son, Rodney M. Necaise; parents, Albert and Aline Hoda; brothers, Lionel and Jimmy Ray Hoda.
Betty Jean is survived by her children, Norma Jean Wright of Kennesaw, Georgia, Gordon (Anthony) Necaise of Madison, MS, Johnny Necaise of Cold Springs, NY, Terry Necaise of Kiln, MSA and Jarret Allen Page of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Richard Hoda of the Rocky Hill community, and Joe Hoda of Kiln, MS; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She spent the first forty plus years in the Rocky Hill community before moving to Gulfport where she spent her remaining years. Betty Jean attended the Mississippi School for the deaf, Jackson, MS and was a past president of the Del Epee Deaf Center, Gulfport, MS, and never met a stranger, despite her disability.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at The RIEMANN FAMLY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln-Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Annunciation Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning at 9:00am in the church. Burial will follow at Bayou CoCo Cemetery.
