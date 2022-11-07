Betty Carter Baxter, age 85, of Pearlington, passed away on November 4, 2022, at her home in Kiln, MS surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Baxter; her father, L.A. Carter; her mother, Erline Bradley Carter; and her son-in-law, Carey Dedeaux.
Betty moved to Picayune after Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home in Pearlington, then relocated to Kiln, MS.
She is survived by her devoted daughters, Melissa Burge Dedeaux and Abby Gail McGuire (Jeffrey); her grandchildren, Daniel McGuire (Chellie), Robin McGuire Anderson (Dusty), Nathan Carter McGuire (Danielle), Lynsey McGuire Davis (Derrick), Nikol Hornke Necaise, Alisa Hornke, and Gene Hornke; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-great grandchildren; Rocky Pullman who was like a son to her and Sheila McCraney who took wonderful care of her.
Betty served on the board of Pearlington Water and Sewer Association, Woods Subdivision Property Owners Association, and Logtown Cemetery Association. She worked for South Central Bell as a switchboard operator before beginning a long career at Stennis Space Center in the early 60s. She was the first switchboard operator at what was then Mississippi Test Facility (MTF). She retired after many years as Supervisor of Telecommunications.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 at Riemann’s Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln-Delisle Rd, Pass Christian. The graveside service will immediately follow at Logtown cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Logtown Cemetery Association, Inc., 113 Carroll Ave., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi 39520.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Desile Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family and online condolences can be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
