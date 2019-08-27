Betty Ann Sampey
Betty Ann Sampey passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Ted J. Sampey. Mother of Patty Sampey Lusignan (Keith Lusignan) and Brian Joseph Sampey. Daughter of the late Wilfred Sevin and Mary Dominique Badeaux. Sister of Brenda Sevin Morvant and Pam Sevin Porche. Grandmother of Michelle Meaux Miller, Ted Meaux, and Brian Jason Sampey. Step-grandmother of Chad Nodier, and Tyrene Nodier. Great grandmother of Laynie Tierney and Kaylie Tierney. Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:30am until 1pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse, LA., followed by a funeral mass at 1pm. Interment, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
