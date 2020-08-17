Bessie Lee Wilson, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
Ms. Wilson had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, a member of the Royal Court at the American Legion Post 77 in Waveland and a teacher for over 30 years at the Bay Waveland Headstart.
Bessie was the pillar of the family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, teacher, and friend.
Bessie was an only child, so she had family members she considered as brothers and sisters, 23 in all. Countless family members that she considered as nieces and nephews
She is survived by two sons, Frederick Bell of Bay St. Louis, MS; Joseph Bell of Virgina; two daughters, Delouris McCants of Bay St. Louis, MS; Geneva Mitchell of Jackson, MS; mother, Delores Darenbourg of Bay St. Louis, MS; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; husband to be James P. Thomas; and daughter-in-law to be, Amanda Kate.
A Memorial Mass was at 9:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Rose deLima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was in charge of the arrangements.
