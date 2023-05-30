Bertha Mae Bosarge, 93, of Lakeshore, MS passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Diamondhead, MS.
Bert was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church and a woman with deep Christian faith. She was a warm, genuine soul who loved her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bosarge; son, Wayne "Zoo" Bosarge; daughter, Jackie Cuevas; and several beloved sisters and brothers.
Left to cherish her memories, she is survived by two sons, Doyle "Tode" Bosarge and James Bosarge; three grandchildren, Annie Watts, Kerri Watts, and Ashley Cuevas; one great-grandson, Marcus Ray Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. Burial to follow at Bayou Caddy Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bertha Mae Bosarge.
