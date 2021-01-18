Graveside services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 16288 Whites Road, Pearlington, MS 39520 for Mr. Bernard “Pee-Wee” Murry, 61, of Bay St. Louis, MS who transition on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his resident. A visitation walk-thru will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel from 4-7:00 p.m. Rev. Leo Hawkins will officiate at the services. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.
Bernard Murry was born June 1, 1959 to late Tommie Lee and Minnie Murry in Sardis, Al. He was an avid fishermen and Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Annell Murry; four sons, Derrick (Melinda) Henderson of Selma, Al, Arilyn Acker, Jesse Acker and B. Anthony Murry all of Bay St. Louis, MS; one adopted daughter, Jaelyn Acker of Bay St. Louis, MS; seven sisters, Rosetta Dillard of Cincinnati, OH, Minnie (Edward) Griffin, Bertha (Jesse) Lee, Annette Smith all of Sardis, AL, Patricia (Dewayne) Newby of Powder Spring, GA, Burnett Lee of Austell, GA and Louella (Waydell) Herring of Mableton, GA; eleven brothers, Jesse (Evelyn) Murray of Pearlington, MS, John Murray, Eddie Murray, Jerry Murray, Tommie Lee, Frank Lee and Willie Norris all of Selma, AL, David (Naomi) Murray of Panama City, FL, Joe Norris of Chicago, IL, Lonnie Lee and Thomas Lee of Georgia; a loving aunt and uncle, Delia (Jerry) Mosley of Orrville, AL; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home
