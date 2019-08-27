Bennie Harris
Bennie E. Harris III was born on July 27, 1943 to Bennie Harris Jr and Henrietta Meggs. He gained his heavenly wings on August 17, 2019.
Mr. Harris was a long-time educator with the New Orleans Public School system where he was a teacher and administrator.
Bennie leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Dr. Patricia Harris and his two daughters Kimbeni Mansion and Patrika(Daryl) Hardnett. He also leaves his most precious gifts, his grandchildren Aliyah Mansion, Jonathan Hardnett, Alex Mansion and Quinn Hardnett. In addition, he leaves his legacy with his sisters Reba, Lula, Lisa and Regina and his brother Derrick along with several Godchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but he has left a legacy that will live on forever in their hearts.
His memorial service will be held on August 31st at St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church 301 S Necaise Ave, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 at 11am. A repast will be held immediately following at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.