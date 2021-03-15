Beatrice “Bea” Anne Garcia Everett, 77, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on March 13, 2021.
Bea was born on November 10, 1943. She was a resident of Lakeshore, Mississippi her entire life. She was married to Joseph Everett Sr. for 24 years. Bea was known throughout the community for her famous burgers at “Bea’s Arcade.” She was married to Joseph until his passing of lung cancer in 1990. Later, she met and married James Allen Bobbitt. Bea was always a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church with significant contributions to her community. Bea was selfless and giving. After Hurricane Katrina, she was known for distributing supplies to the community, which later became known as “The Mercy House.”
Bea’s love for her family was undeniable.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Everett Sr., her parents Nora & Clarence E. Garcia, her sisters Claire (Oscar) Havard and Vergie Ryals, and brother Clarence P. Garcia.
She is survived by her husband, James Bobbitt; her children Joseph M. Everett Jr. (Teresa), JoEll Fricke (Gary), and Beau Bobbitt (Melissa); grandchildren Joseph M. Everett III, Jozie Everett (Austin), Jodi Everett, Sarah Ladner (Marcus), Gabrielle Deschamp (Allen), Geb Fricke (Kelsey), Gabe Fricke, Robert Bourgeois, Lillian Bobbitt, and Alaina Bobbitt. Her great grandchildren Jolie, Hartleigh, Halle, Hattie, Daisy, Demi, Anella and Jameson; her sister Norma Seals (Buddy); her nieces Tammy Garcia, Lisa Ryals, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lakeshore Baptist Church in Lakeshore, MS from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Lakeshore Cemetery. Reception to follow burial at The Mercy House.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
