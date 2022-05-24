Barbara Martin Ryan, age 78, died at home after a long battle with dementia.
She was born on August 18, 1942, in Manila, Arkansas to Jack Elmer Martin & Nanny Louis Martin. She died at 6:09 a.m. on May 18, 2022.
She lived her last 45 years in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
She was a certified welder, truck driver, but retired as the most loved waitress of the Diamondhead Waffle House of 26 years.
She was known for her happy-go-lucky attitude & her famous jam.
She adored her children and loved all.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on June 12, 2022, with her daughter Stoney Genitta Ryan as Minister.
Survivors include her children, daughter “Stoney” Genitta S. Ryan and son Clay Boyd Ryan; grandsons Ryan Walls and Deven Ryan; and great-grandchildren Marshall Walls and Diamond Walls.
