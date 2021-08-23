Barbara L. Riley, née Dalton, age 83, of Diamondhead MS, formally of the Austin area and longtime Oak Park resident. Beloved wife of Thomas Riley for 64 years; devoted daughter of the late William and Roma Dalton; loving mother of Kathleen and Thomas Jr.; proud grandmother of Patrick, Colleen, Margaret Claire and Danny; dear sister of the late William and John Patrick. Attended Our Lady Help of Christians, Trinity High School and Rosary College. Former employee of the Cook County Circuit Court, animal rights activist and Democratic precinct captain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dominicans, % Fr. Ed Riley, O.P., 1909 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60608 or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at MYASTHENIA.ORG Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd. (two blocks west of Mannheim) on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, 9:30 am to Divine Infant Church, Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L or 708-681-5828. Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.