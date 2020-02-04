Barbara Jean LaFontaine, 76, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was of the Catholic Faith. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliffton LaFontaine and parents, Tom Noto and Mary Bourgeois Noto. She is survived by her two sons, Tommy LaFontaine (Pat) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Kevin LaFontaine (Kelly) of Ansley, MS; daughter, Doris Stubblefield of Bay St. Louis, MS; four grandchildren, Katie, Tiffany, Tonya and Lauren; four step-grandchildren, Stephanie, Tracy, Desiray and Khacaehesta; two great-grandchildren, Abbey and Emory; sister, Ann Lynch of Tampa, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Rosary from 11:30 until 12:00 noon and a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
