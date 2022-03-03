An avid gardener, Barbara Jean (Hague) Heburn , age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, grandaunt, sister-in-law and mother-in-law passed away peacefully Sunday February 20, 2022.
Barbara was born on Governors Island, NY in August of 1943. Since her father as a career Army Warrant Officer, she grew up moving often. She along with her mother and sister were on the first ship load of dependances to sail to Europe after the end of World War II. Some of the places she lived in while growing up were Trieste, Italy, Governors Island, Panama Canal Zone, Panama, San Francisco, CA and Heidelberg, Germany. She graduated high school from the American high school in Heidelberg with the commence held in the Heidelberg Castle. After graduation she moved back to the US to live with her Aunt Olive Miller in Brooklyn, NY. She started her working life while living in Brooklyn as a teller at Kings County Saving Bank. After her father retired from the Army, she moved to live with her parents and started working as a teller at Fulton National Bank.
While living in Atlanta, she met her husband while he was a Naval ROTC student at Georgia Tech. The day after her husband received his commission as a Naval Officer they were married. Growing up moving every two to four years, she expected to move often, by marring a Naval Officer. However, she was in for much more than she expected. They moved four times before their first anniversary, (Atlanta, Ga to Pensacola, FL to Brunswick, GA to Alameda, CA to Whidbey Island, WA). By their second wedding anniversary they had moved again, back to Alameda, CA. Shortly after their third anniversary they moved back to Whidbey Island. After one year, they were on the move again this time to Monterey, CA where her husband worked on master’s degree at the Naval Post Graduate School. Upon her husband graduation, they moved to Guam for two and a half years and then back to Whidbey Island for the third time. Constantly moving while her husband was on active duty, she stayed home to raise her two children.
After her husband release from active duty, they moved to Tallassee, FL where her husband attended Florida State University to pursue his PhD. With her two children now in school, she reentered the workplace with Citizen Commercial Bank, starting as a teller and raising to head teller before it was time to move again. After her husband received his PhD, they moved to Slidell, LA where she started working at First Bank, first as a teller, then a customer service representative and finally moving into the accounting department as an accounting clerk. She was named First Bank “Administrative Operations Staff Employee of The Year” 1993. She retired from banking in 1995. She moved two more times, from Slidell to Waldorf, for two years then finally to Diamondhead, MS.
She was a devout “cradle to grave” Episcopalian and became very active at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Diamondhead where she was a member of the alter guild and the head of the kitchen committee. In lieu flowers, please make donations name to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Diamondhead (5303 Diamondhead Cir, Diamondhead, MS 39525).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite M and James E Hague. She survived by her husband, George W. Heburn; her daughter, Cheryl Lynn (David) Palmer; her son, James Mark (Heather) Heburn; her grandsons, Taylor Palmer, Payton Palmer, Eli Palmer; her granddaughter, Aspen Heburn; her sister, Kate Nagelkir;, her sister-in-law, Virginia Diane Heburn; her niece, Jamie McCoy; her nephew, Eric McCoy; her grandnieces, Lauren (Daniel) Cordero, Mia Calderon; and her grandnephew, Dominic Calderron.
Memorial Service to be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Diamondhead, MS on March 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM with visitation at 9:00AM.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family.
