Graveside service, and burial will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 am., in St. Mary,s Cemetery, Bay St. Louis, MS., for Barbara Gillum age 74 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Diamondhead, MS. Pastor Darren Walker will officiating at the service, assisted by the Rev. David Rush. A native of Bay St. Louis, MS. Barbara received her education at Valena C. Jones School. She was a housewife. Survivors include; 1 son Jene Walker Williams of Waveland, MS., 2 daughters, Barbara A. Gillum and Elizabeth R. Gillum, both of Bay St. Louis, MS., 7 grand children, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 3 brothers Robert C. Williams of Bay St. Louis, MS., Bruce R. Williams, and Albert S. Williams both of CA., 5 sisters Parthenia E. Williams Young, of Waveland, MS., Jo Ann Williams Fisher, Renita N. Williams and Julie M. Williams all of CA., Twanna Williams Wilkerson of Gulfport, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Gillum Jr., 1 son Charlie Gillum Ill., parents, Robert and Elizabeth Williams, siblings, Ronald, Peggy, Eugene, Michael, Wil, and Wilma. Baylous Funeral is in charge of the arrangement.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.