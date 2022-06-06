Barbara Gay Lee (Bobbie)

Barbara Gay Lee, age 79, died on June 3, 2022 at Woodland Village Nursing Center in Diamondhead, MS.
Barbara was born on August 7, 1942 in Poplarville, MS. She was a longtime waitress.
She is preceded in death by Robert E. Lee (father); Dorothy L. Herndon Case (mother); Terry Louis Lee (brother); Charles R. Strong, Jr. (son); and Wendy L. Dougherty (granddaughter).
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Strong Allen of Biloxi and Barbara Strong Able (Scott) of Bay St. Louis; two half-sisters, Debbie Lee Robinson of Alabama and Clancy Lee Arnold of Panama; and one half-brother Ed Lee. She is also survived by her stepmother Faye Lee of Carriere.
She leaves behind seven grandchildren: Christopher Wendell Garcia, Kenneth Ray Carver, Jr., Tiffany Marie Carver, Peter Joseph Dougherty Jr., Ricky Strong Jr., Beth Strong, and Ashley Strong Edmunds.
She also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren: Dakota, Hannah, Hailey, Chandler, Caleb, Owen, Sadie, Kennadee, Remy Ella Nolan, Wesley, and Leo. She also leaves behind numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank Woodland Village Nursing Center and Notre Dame Hospice for their help during these trying times.
Services will be held at Bayou Phillip Community Center at 9155 Harbor Dr., in Bay St. Louis, MS on June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.